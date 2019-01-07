Spoken Dreams: Chase Bell, Songwriter/Music Artist

Chase Bell is songwriter, music producer, and artist originally from New Jersey. He was drawn to the piano and guitar at a young age, and could often be found practicing his craft or studying all different kinds of music genres. To further hone his skills as a musician, Chase perfected his craft in London and Italy. Each experience opened more and more doors for Chase on his path of music. On the other side of one of those opened doors was Los Angeles, and now Chase is here, with a new sense of confidence and excited for year ahead.

