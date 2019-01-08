× 2 Men Stabbed, 1 Fatally, in Attack Along San Gabriel Riverbed in Pico Rivera

Authorities are searching for whoever fatally stabbed one man and left another wounded in Pico Rivera Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred about 1:48 a.m. in the 9900 block of La Docena Lane, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was found in the San Gabriel riverbed, Lt. Westphal said.

The second victim was found on a street not far away. He was taken to a local hospital suffering from stab wounds, Westphal said. His condition was unknown.

It was unclear what led to the stabbing or if the victims knew their attacker.

No description of the suspect or suspects was available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous contact call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.