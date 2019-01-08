× $215M Plan to Create L.A. County Women’s Jail in Lancaster Faces Serious Opposition

A controversial women’s jail project that has been in development for years is now facing serious opposition from key stakeholders who are demanding more therapeutic alternatives for women in Los Angeles County’s criminal justice system.

The $215-million proposal to renovate an out-of-use detention facility in the high-desert city of Lancaster, which once housed immigrants who were in the U.S. illegally, has gone through several rounds of approvals since it was launched under prior leadership in 2013 to address jail overcrowding.

But the project is coming under new scrutiny by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, a body in which four of the five members are women. A reconsideration of the plan also comes at a time when many policymakers across the nation are moving to depopulate jails and stop building new ones.

At a meeting Tuesday, each of the supervisors said they wanted to reevaluate the jail plan, marking a dramatic shift in the county’s priorities and opening the door for the project to be overhauled or scrapped altogether.

