79-Year-Old Man Struck, Dragged in Long Beach Fatal Hit-and-Run; Police Look for Van

A 79-year-old man was struck and dragged while crossing a street in Long Beach Monday and police are looking for a van in connection with the fatal hit-and-run.

About 7:50 p.m. Elias Sanchez, of Long Beach, was trying to cross the street at the intersection of South Street at Paramount Boulevard in a marked crosswalk with the green pedestrian signal.

A cargo van heading west on South Street turned onto Paramount Boulevard and struck Sanchez, Long Beach police officials said in a news release.

The van then dragged the victim for about 900 feet. The driver did not stop or try to alert authorities, police said.

A second vehicle heading in the same direction tried to avoid hitting Sanchez, who was left on the roadway, but was not able to.

The second driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The van was described as a 1970s to 1980s Chevy or Ford white cargo/utility van with a ladder on the rear doors and green writing on the back of the vehicle. The ladder is similar to the type seen at the rear of RV trailers, police said.

Anyone who has any information about the crash can call Detective Sirilo Garcia at 562-570-7355. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.