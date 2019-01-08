BREAKING: Joshua Tree National Park to Close on Thursday Due to Damage Amid Government Shutdown
Activists Say Investigators Aren’t Doing Enough After Second Death Reported at Wealthy Donor’s WeHo Home

Posted 10:11 AM, January 8, 2019

The Laurel Avenue home of a prominent West Hollywood LGBTQ political activist has been the scene of two mysterious deaths in the last two years.

In both cases, African American men were found dead inside the home of Ed Buck. The first death in 2017 involved drugs, and authorities said there was insufficient evidence to file charges.

The second death at Buck’s home, this week, is now under investigation, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department saying it will take another look at the first case.

The deaths have sparked protests from activists who complain authorities are not doing enough.

