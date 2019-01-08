Domestic Violence Suspect Shot by Police in Redondo Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An armed man was shot by police responding to reports of domestic violence in a waterfront Redondo Beach residential neighborhood Tuesday night.

Authorities began receiving several 911 calls from residents in the 1000 block of the Esplanade reporting an ongoing domestic violence incident around 9 p.m., according to Redondo Beach Police Lt. Shawn Freeman.

Responding officers encountered the suspect, who was armed with a gun. He was subsequently shot by at least one officer, Freeman said.

It's unclear how many the man was shot, but officials said he was treated at the scene for multiple injuries before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Freeman had no information on the extent of the suspect's wounds.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials were responding to investigate, per Redondo Beach's department policy.

Freeman said the Sheriff's Department would assume control of the case, and police officials were not at liberty to release further information Tuesday night.