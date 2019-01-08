Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Florida Woman, 86, Charged With Murder After Allegedly Killing 89-Year-Old Husband With Walking Cane

Posted 7:45 AM, January 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31AM, January 8, 2019

Investigators say an 86-year-old Florida woman fatally beat her 89-year-old husband with a walking cane.

Ramona Lund is seen in a booking photo released by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Officials say Ramona Maxine Lund is charged with murder and is being held in the jail’s infirmary on $250,000 bond as authorities work together to evaluate whether she suffers from dementia.

A neighbor called 911 Saturday after seeing her standing over Francis Lund’s body on the front porch. He told detectives he thought Lund had fallen and his wife was trying to help him up. The neighbor performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Inside the home, investigators found pieces of the cane covered in blood.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that the sheriff, prosecutor and public defender have taken the unusual step of agreeing to evaluate her mental competency.

