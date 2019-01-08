Girls Sought After Caught-on-Video Melee Causes $2,000 Worth of Damage to I.E. McDonald’s, Injures Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are looking for a group of teenage girls who allegedly caused about $2,000 worth of damage to a McDonald's in Moreno Valley after a melee that was partly captured on cellphone video, authorities told KTLA on Tuesday.

Moreno Valley Police Department officers responded to the 26200 block of Iris Avenue about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 after receiving reports of a physical altercation at the fast-food restaurant.

Officers learned a group of juveniles had been occupying the playground when a woman told them to leave, saying the play area was meant for children, according to an emailed statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

That apparently prompted one of the girls to throw a beverage at the customer, the statement read.

After, the teens went back to the dining area where they were confronted by other patrons.

Video posted to Twitter appears to show the juveniles yelling at several customers who were near the counter before one apparently got physical with a patron and threw a beverage at him.

At that point, a fight ensued and the teens began throwing items at the employees, according to the sheriff's statement. The footage captured them hurling things at workers who were behind the counter; some of the employees responded by tossing items back, including what looked like hamburger buns.

The girls ended up causing thousands of dollars in damages to the McDonald's, officials said.

One woman received minor injuries in the melee, according to the statement.

The teens left the restaurant before officers arrived at the scene, and authorities have asked for the public's help in identifying them. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at 951-247-8700.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.