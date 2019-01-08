× Google Leases Westside Pavilion as Former Shopping Mecca Transforms Into Tech Offices

Google will rent nearly all of the former Westside Pavilion shopping mall as the tech giant further expands its presence in Los Angeles.

The company will help turn the indoor shopping center into a light-filled office complex where it will occupy 584,000 square feet, landlord Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. said Tuesday. The property has been renamed One Westside.

Westside Pavilion was once one of the city’s premier shopping venues and a cultural touchstone for generations of Los Angeles residents, appearing in movies, television shows and music videos. It played roles in the 1995 film “Clueless” and the video for musician Tom Petty’s 1985 hit “Free Falllin’.”

In recent years the mall fell behind flashier competitors such as the Grove and the refurbished Westfield Century City malls. The rise of online shopping also took a toll, and anchor stores Macy’s and Nordstrom departed.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.