Joshua Tree National Park to Close Thursday Due to Damage — And Could Remain so for Shutdown’s Duration

BREAKING: Joshua Tree National Park to Close on Thursday Due to Damage Amid Government Shutdown
Posted 10:36 AM, January 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:38AM, January 8, 2019
Park Ranger Dylan Moe closes the access road to a campground at Joshua Tree National Park on Jan. 2. All of the park's campgrounds have been closed because of the partial government shutdown. (Credit: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Joshua Tree National Park will close to all visitors Thursday because of damage to the park during the partial government shutdown, now in its third week. Without rangers on hand, visitors created new roads by driving off pavement and defaced the park’s namesake Joshua trees, a park spokesman said Tuesday.

“The way it looks right now because of resources or lack thereof, we have about eight rangers that oversee a large park, we will remain closed until appropriations are put into place to reopen,” spokesman George Land said Tuesday.

The 790,636-acre park near Twentynine Palms, Calif., will shut temporarily at 8 a.m. Thursday for cleanup and repair.

“Law enforcement rangers will continue to patrol the park and enforce the closure until park staff completes the necessary cleanup and park protection measures,” according to a park statement issued Tuesday.

