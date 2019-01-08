King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh is Closing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Exposition Park at the California Science Center to remind viewers the exhibition KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH closes Sunday, January 13th, 2019.

This is the largest King Tut exhibition that has ever toured! Discover over 150 authentic artifacts from King Tut’s celebrated tomb–60 of which have never traveled outside of Egypt, until now.

Dazzling multimedia complements rare artifacts to take guests on an immersive journey of the pharaoh’s quest for immortality. Examine exquisite rings found on King Tut’s fingers, opulent jewelry that adorned his body, and the gold sandals placed on his feet upon burial. Discover how the scientific analysis of King Tut’s 3,300-year-old mummy has revealed new information about his health and lineage, and how cutting-edge technologies have played a role in discovering new tombs and analyzing existing ones in ways never before imagined.

For tour and ticket information, check the website.

***Please remember there is an NFL football game at the L.A. Coliseum this Saturday. Please adjust travel and parking plans.***

Closing Sunday, January 13th, 2019

KING TUT: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90037

(323) 724-3623

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.