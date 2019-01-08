× Law Barring Immigrants in U.S. Illegally From Owning Guns Upheld by Appeals Court in San Francisco

A law barring immigrants who are in the country without authorization from owning guns does not violate the 2nd Amendment, a federal appeals court decided Tuesday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an appeal by Victor Manuel Torres, a San Jose resident who was convicted of violating the federal law.

Torres appealed, arguing that immigrants who are in the country without legal permission have a 2nd Amendment right to own a gun.

The 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right of people to bear arms. But the 9th Circuit said that constitutional right was not unlimited, and the federal law was a valid exercise of Congress’ authority.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.