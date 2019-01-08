× Man Arrested in Covina Found With Stolen Property From Nine Victims

A Covina man arrested on Sunday was found with stolen property from at least nine different victims, Covina Police said in a news release Tuesday.

A resident contacted police on Saturday and shared a Ring doorbell video which showed a man attempting to open the doors of cars parked in the driveway. The investigating officer recognized the person in the video as 20-year-old Dominic Stonerheuark, a Covina transient.

An officer found Stonerheuark around 10 a.m. the next day at a laundromat in the 100 block of E. Arrow Highway. The officer spoke to Stonerheuark, who claimed to own the property around him, which included methamphetamine paraphernalia, police said.

Stonerheuark said a black gym bag next to the paraphernalia wasn’t his, and said he didn’t know who owned it. The officer arrested him for possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, then checked the bag.

Police said about 60 pieces of evidence were found inside the bag, including several types of identification like government ID cards and a passport, several credit and debit cards, vehicle registrations, a garage door opener, medication, and sunglasses.

Investigators were able to determine nine victims from Covina, Glendora, and Asuza, based on the names on the evidence.

Police are still attempting to locate some of the victims. Anyone with information or questions on this case can call Covina Police Department Det. Jason Kerns at 626-384-5616, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.