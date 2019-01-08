Security Camera Catches Suspected Prowler Licking Doorbell Outside Salinas Home for 3 Hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are trying to track a man who was caught on a home security camera licking a doorbell for three hours in Salinas over the weekend.

The Salinas Police Department has identified the individual as 33-year-old Roberto Daniel Arroyo.

The Dungan family said they were not home at the time, but their children were inside the house sleeping, according to Salinas television station KION.

A surveillance system tipped of the residents and helped police investigate the case. The cameras also caught Arroyo moving an extension cord to the front yard and relieving himself.

He may have also gone to a neighbor's home, too, according to the station.

While residents expressed concern over the incident, they also said he ultimately didn't do any real harm.

"You kind of laugh about it afterwards because, technically, he didn't harm anybody, he didn't break anything," Sylvia Dungan said.

Arroyo could face possible misdemeanor charges of petty theft and prowling, according to KION.