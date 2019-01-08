Man Driving Luxury Car With ‘KLASS’ Dealership Plate Sought After Fountain Vandalized in Stevenson Ranch

Authorities asked the public for help Monday in identifying a man driving a Jaguar who was seen near a Stevenson Ranch fountain about the time it was vandalized on New Year’s Eve.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. on the corner of Stevenson Ranch Parkway and Holmes Place, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station stated on its Facebook page.

The vandal caused about $2,000 worth of damage to the fountain before fleeing the scene, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Surveillance video near the fountain showed a man getting out of a light-colored Jaguar sedan.

The vehicle had a dealership plate with the word “KLASS” on it.

Anyone with information that could help authorities identify the man in the image was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 661-255-1121, ext. 2322.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.