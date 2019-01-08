× Napa Middle School Student Arrested for Alleged Plan to Carry Out Mass Shootings at 2 Schools

Police on Monday announced the arrest of a Napa middle school student in connection with what they said was a plan to carry out a mass shooting at two schools in the district.

Following reports of the threat, the Napa Police Department on Wednesday searched two homes where the student lives and found evidence they said supported a planned attack, including web and social media searches about previous mass shootings, said Capt. Patrick Manzer, a spokesman for the Napa Police Department.

The 14-year-old student was taken into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats and dissuading a witness, police said in a statement. Authorities said the student threatened to kill a classmate who warned police about the plot.

Police launched an investigation on Dec. 31 while students were on winter break. A classmate of the suspect told police the student had spoken about planning a shooting at multiple schools in the Napa Valley Unified School District for some time. Manzer said the student showed investigators text messages between the two as evidence of the threats.

