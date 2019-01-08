Ojai Man ‘Had a Hatred’ for the Family Dog He Killed, Breaking Her Bones and Possibly Strangling Her: Sheriff

The 10-year-old Chihuahua mix allegedly killed by her owner’s son in Ojai had suffered possible strangulation and broken bones, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Donhvon Snyder, 35, is suspected of killing the small dog that belonged to his 62-year-old father, authorities said. He was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after authorities responded to the 1100 block of Woodland Avenue on Dec. 31.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office filed a charge of animal cruelty causing death against him following an investigation into the alleged abuse and killing.

“Detectives learned that Snyder had a hatred for the small 10 year-old-female canine (Chihuahua mix) named, ‘Victoria’ and maimed the canine prior to the final act of ending Victoria’s life,” reads a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Snyder told investigators he “had not cared for Victoria,” according to the news release. Authorities said he showed the investigators where he allegedly killed her sometime in November and where he buried her.

Victoria’s body was exhumed and Snyder was arrested after her body was recovered, authorities said.

Later, a necropsy at the Ventura County Animal Shelter in Camarillo revealed the dog had sustained trauma around her neck, indicating she had been strangled, authorities said.

It also showed Victoria had suffered from injuries including broken bones “for an extended period of time,” the news release states.

She had suffered those injuries prior to being killed, authorities said.

While the Sheriff’s Office did not describe exactly how Victoria was killed, the agency said her injuries corroborated some of the statements made by Snyder about how he abused her.

In addition to the animal cruelty charge, prosecutors also filed a sentencing enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Snyder is being held at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on $30,000 bail.