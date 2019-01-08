Police Release Video of Shooting Outside Santa Monica Liquor Store Amid Search for Gunman

Police released video on Tuesday showing the moment a gunman opened fire on an SUV’s occupants outside a Santa Monica liquor store as detectives searched for leads in the case.

Although the incident occurred last year on Nov. 16, investigators have so far not been able to identify any suspects, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement.

The shooting in the parking lot of Eddie’s Liquor, at 2045 20th St., was reported shortly after 7:20 p.m., officials said.

Neither the victims nor gunman were present when officers arrived, but they were able to recover evidence. Then, a short time later, a wounded woman was located at a hospital nearby, police said.

She had been struck by a bullet and was suffering minor injuries, investigators said. She has since been released from treatment.

Detectives later determined there was a verbal dispute between the SUV’s occupants — a male driver and the female in the passengers’ seat — and the gunman, who was on a bicycle.

The 36-second video released by police Tuesday begins with the SUV, which appears to be an Acura, backing out of a stall in the parking lot. The cyclist soon enters the frame behind it, though he doesn’t appear to be in the vehicle’s path.

The pair begins exchanging words with the gunman, then both get out of the SUV and confront him more aggressively. The woman is seen kicking his bicycle down before both get back in the vehicle.

The footage appears to show that there were actually three people in the car, and the driver was not among those who got out.

As the car is beginning, again, to pull away from the parking lot, the cyclist grabs a handgun out of a bag attached to his bike. He then fired several rounds, both into the air and at the SUV, police said.

The driver was able to leave the parking lot and headed to the hospital, investigators said.

Officials describe the suspect as a white or Latino man in his 40s with long hair in a ponytail. He was unshaven and wearing a long-sleeved flannel shirt during the shooting.

The bike he was on was dark with rear saddlebags, one of them containing a small white dog. He also had a red, food-delivery-style bag attached to the bike, police said

Anyone with information can call Detective Haro at 310-458-8432 or the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.