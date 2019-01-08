Police Seek to ID Man Caught on Video Sexually Assaulting Woman at Santa Ana Bus Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police released surveillance video and a suspect sketch Tuesday as they attempt to identify the perpetrator in a violent sexual assault that occurred at a bus stop in Santa Ana.

The assault occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a bus station on the corner of MacArthur Boulevard and Bristol Street, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. It's a well-trafficked intersection lined with numerous businesses, including a Click-fil-A, In-N-Out Burger and Chase Bank.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was sitting at the covered bus stop when the man approached her.

"He doesn't say anything and immediately starts physically assaulting her," Bertagna said. "That led to a sexual assault."

The corporal noted that the violent attack occurred on the sidewalk as numerous motorists drove by.

The perpetrator can be seen wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys jersey with the number 82 in the video released by police.

He is on top of the woman as the bus that captured the surveillance footage pulls up. Investigators believe he only halted the attack because he realized he could be seen.

The man fled the crime scene, heading east. Another commuter walked up to the bus stop just as he's leaving, the video shows.

Bertagna said the victim has been "extremely cooperative" in the ensuing investigation, and police are working with victim advocates to provide her with support.

Investigators are reviewing other local cases and will also speak with neighboring jurisdictions, such as Costa Mesa and Fountain Valley, to see if there are similar incidents.

"He's a dangerous individual and we want him caught," Bertagna said. "Our concern is that this was an extremely violent act on a public street at a bus stop. That's brazen."

Police describe the attacker as a Latino man. The composite sketch shows him to have a mustache.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Gerry Corona at 714-245-8343 or gcorona@santa-ana.org. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 855-847-6227.