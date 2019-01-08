SoCal Rep. Adam Schiff Fears Mueller Will Ignore Trump’s Pursuit of Business Deals in Russia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rep. Adam B. Schiff expressed concern Monday that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III might decline to look into President Trump’s private business dealings as he investigates Russia’s interference in America’s 2016 election.

As a result, the Burbank congressman said, it could be up to Democrats who took control of the House last week to expose the full scope of alleged wrongdoing by Trump and his allies, Schiff told the Los Angeles Times editorial board.

Schiff, a Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, cited the revelation by Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal lawyer, that Trump was actively pursuing a deal to build a skyscraper in Moscow during the 2016 campaign even while denying doing business with Russia.

“Now, the Russians knew this was happening, which makes it very compromising, because the Russians could expose it,” Schiff said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.