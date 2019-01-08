× The News Director’s Office: Doug Kolk, KTLA 5 Entertainment Reporter

Doug Kolk drops in The News Director’s Office fresh off the Golden Globe’s red carpet. He chats about some of the night’s biggest surprises, and what they could mean for the rest of awards season. Doug also opens up about how he got his start as an entertainment reporter, and shares the story of one celebrity encounter that left him star-struck.

