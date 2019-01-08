Psychotherapist and Author Stacy Kaiser joined us live with a different way to think about your new year’s resolutions so that they actually stick. For more info on Stacy, you can go to her website or follow her on Facebook or Twitter.
Think Differently About Your Resolutions With Psychotherapist Stacy Kaiser
