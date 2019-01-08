Wandering Goats Bring Traffic to Standstill on Santa Cruz Highway

Two freewheeling goats trotting back and forth between the lanes of a Santa Cruz highway created a traffic jam Monday afternoon before they were corralled.

Drivers traveling south on Highway 17 had to swerve to avoid hitting the goats before the California Highway Patrol arrived at 3:30 p.m., CHP Officer Sam Courtney said. By then, some motorists had already taken it upon themselves to stop and wrangle the animals and tie them to a guardrail on the side of the road.

“They just pulled over, took a rope and were able to capture the goats,” Courtney said.

It took the good Samaritans about 15 minutes to tie the animals up, leaving a mile of cars backed up in their wake.

