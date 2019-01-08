× Whittier-Area Man Charged With Murder After Discovery of Girlfriend’s Remains in Parked Car: DA

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a man with murder after deputies found his girlfriend’s remains in the backseat of his vehicle parked just outside their home in the unincorporated area of Whittier.

Luis Rey Jimenez-Jimenez, 44, allegedly used a wrench to kill his girlfriend about a week before Saturday, when officers responded to their residence on the 8700 block of Orange Street for a welfare check.

The District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as his girlfriend, 41-year-old Nadia Solís. Jimenez-Jimenez told detectives their 11-year-old son was home at the time but did not witness the killing, Whittier Daily News reported.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officers discovered Solís’ body bound and wrapped in plastic. Investigator said the victim suffered “significant blunt force trauma to her head.”

Officials estimated that Solís was killed on or about Dec. 30.

Earlier, neighbors described the victim as the suspect’s wife.

Jimenez-Jimenez faces one count of murder with an allegation of using a wrench as a deadly and dangerous weapon.

He could be sentenced 26 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged. He remained at Men’s Central Jail on $2 million bail, according to inmate county records.

His arraignment was continued to Jan. 17.