× Woman Sexually Assaulted by 2 LAPD Officers Reaches $2 Million Settlement

A woman who was sexually assaulted by two Los Angeles police officers will receive nearly $2 million from the city, according to an agreement filed in federal court on Monday.

The settlement, which needs to be approved by the City Council, comes on top of nearly $1.8 million in payouts to three other victims, bringing the total cost of civil lawsuits involving the two officers to more than $3.7 million.

The officers, Luis Valenzuela and James C. Nichols, are serving 25-year prison sentences after pleading no contest to felony counts of sexually assaulting women they were taking to jail or using as confidential informants.

“The LAPD is supposed to protect and serve — that’s their motto,” said Dan Miller, an attorney for the victim in the latest settlement, identified in her lawsuit as Jane Doe. “These two officers abused their power and used it to sexually assault women.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.