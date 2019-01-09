× 2 Men Shot, 1 Fatally, After Allegedly Killing a Juvenile in Azusa

Two men suspected in the shooting death of a juvenile in Azusa Tuesday night were also shot, one fatally, as they tried to flee the scene.

Officers received a gunshot victim call in the 600 block of East 6th Street just before 10:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Arriving officers discovered three gunshot victims, including a juvenile they believe was the initial target of two gunmen.

The juvenile, who has not been identified, was shot at least once in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the other two victims are the two gunmen, who were shot as they were fleeing the scene.

One of those men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Two firearms were recovered by officers at the scene.

Authorities are searching for whoever shot the two men. No further information about that shooter was available.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.