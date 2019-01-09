78-Year-Old Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Grandmother in East L.A.

A 78-year-old man was charged Wednesday in the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 74-year-old grandmother in East Los Angeles last month, prosecutors said.

Raul Juarez Carranza pleaded not guilty to one felony count of each of hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person and vehicular manslaughter, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The deadly crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 at the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Williamson Avenue. Prosecutors allege Carranza made a turn in his pickup truck and hit 74-year-old Matiana “Maty” Sanchez as she crossed the street in an unmarked crosswalk. Investigators said Carranza paused for a moment after hitting Sanchez, but then drove away from the crash site.

A few days after the crash, investigators released surveillance video showing the vehicle that hit Sanchez and asked for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

Sanchez had seven children, 23 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She had lived in the area for many years, according to her family, and walked everywhere because she did not drive.

Carranza is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 19.

He remains out of jail on $50,000 bail.