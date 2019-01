Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service has issued several high surf advisories and warnings for Southern California beaches until at least Thursday evening. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 9, 2019.

The Ventura Pier is closed due to high surf. Please use caution when visiting local beaches. https://t.co/QxXiqLmlWG—

Ventura Police (@Ventura_PD) January 09, 2019