California Senate Pays $350,000 to Settle Workplace Discrimination Lawsuit

The California state Senate paid $350,000 to settle a workplace discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee who alleged that the upper house failed to accommodate her emotional disabilities and fired her in retaliation after she claimed that she was sexually assaulted by an Assembly staff member.

The payout to a former legislative aide to state Sen. Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) is one of the largest settlements the state Legislature has negotiated in recent history. The Senate paid the six-figure sum from its operating budget, which is funded by taxpayer dollars.

The lawsuit listed the plaintiff as “Jane Doe” because the law allows alleged victims of sexual assault to use a pseudonym in civil cases to protect their privacy, said Micha Star Liberty, the woman’s attorney.

The resolution of the case could be a boon to the #MeToo movement at the Capitol and give legislative workers more confidence to speak up if they feel they’ve been wronged, said Wendy Musell, a Bay Area employment lawyer who testified in public hearings last year about a need for cultural change in Sacramento.

