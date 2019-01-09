× Deadline Extended for Woolsey, Hill Fire Victims to Register for Federal Aid

Federal officials have extended until Jan. 31 the deadline for California wildfire survivors to register for federal aid.

Residents whose homes were damaged by the Woolsey or Hill fires have until that date to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials said.

Victims of the Los Angeles County and Ventura County fires, which torched more than 100,000 acres and destroyed thousands of structures, may be eligible for grants, rental assistance or help with home repairs.

Residents can apply to receive FEMA aid online or at Disaster Recovery Centers in Malibu and Agoura Hills.

