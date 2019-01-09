× Deaths of Black Men at Prominent Donor’s Home Spark Debate Over ‘Dark Underbelly of Gay Culture’ in WeHo

Residents of a two-story Laurel Avenue apartment complex in West Hollywood stood on the building’s front porch as dozens of protesters shouted at them.

The residents were mostly white. The protesters were mostly black.

What brought them together in a heated scene Monday night was the troubling, baffling and, for some, deeply infuriating case of longtime Democratic political donor Ed Buck, whose apartment in the building has been the scene of two black men’s apparent overdose deaths in the last two years.

Some protesters turned on Buck’s neighbors, accusing them of being complicit. The neighbors said they were blaming the wrong people.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.