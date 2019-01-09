Driver Flees After Crashing Stolen Car Into El Monte Home While Couple Was Sleeping Inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The driver of a car that crashed into a home in El Monte early Wednesday as a couple was sleeping outside then ran away from the scene, police said.

The crash occurred about 1:40 a.m. along the 2600 block of North Tyler Avenue. Josefina and Jorge Zuniga were sleeping inside when they heard a loud noise.

"We were asleep, deep sleep, when we hear like an explosion," Josefina Zuniga told KTLA. When she ran outside, she said she was surprised to find that a car had crashed into her home.

"The car was stuck right in that wall, in the corner of my bedroom," she said.

The home was badly damaged, video from the scene showed, and it had to be red tagged.

The driver of the car left the scene before authorities arrived, and police discovered the vehicle had been stolen. Zuniga said the owners of the vehicle showed up at her house Wednesday and retrieved items from the crashed car.

The driver could face multiple charges, including grand theft auto and hit-and-run.

Josefina Zuniga told KTLA that it wasn't the first time a vehicle came plowing through. Three years ago, one crashed into her porch.