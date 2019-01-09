Frank Buckley Interviews: Dr. Michael Breus, The Sleep Doctor

Michael Breus is a clinical psychologist and sleep specialist known as “America’s Sleep Doctor.” He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine and a Fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine who appears regularly on TV programs like “The Dr. Oz Show” and the KTLA 5 Morning News. He is the author of books including “The Power of When” and “The Sleep Doctor’s Diet Plan.”

During this podcast, Dr. Breus discusses common sleep issues and disorders including different types of insomnia, and he provides listeners with techniques to help them to get a good night’s sleep.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”