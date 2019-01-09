ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Human Remains Found on NorCal Beach ID’d as Girl Killed When Family’s SUV Plunged Off Cliff

Posted 1:37 PM, January 9, 2019, by , Updated at 01:49PM, January 9, 2019

Authorities have positively identified human remains found on a Northern California beach as one of six children from a family killed when their SUV plunged off a cliff.

The Hart family is seen, from left: Hannah, Abigail, Sierra, Jeremiah, Jennifer, Devonte, Markis and Sarah. (Credit: Mendocino County Sheriff's Office)

The Mendocino County sheriff’s department said Wednesday that the partial foot inside a shoe found on the beach belonged to 16-year-old Hannah Hart.

Police say the six children and their parents died when 38-year-old Jennifer Hart drove the SUV off the Pacific Coast Highway and over a 60-foot cliff into the ocean on March 26. Investigators say Hart was drunk and the crash was intentional. They haven’t determined a motive.

Hart was married to 38-year-old Sarah Hart and they and their six adopted children lived in a Portland, Oregon suburb in Washington state.

Remains of all but one child have been found.

