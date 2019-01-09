ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

L.A. Chargers Mourn Death of Player Brandon Mebane’s Infant Daughter Born With Genetic Disorder

Posted 2:32 PM, January 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:36PM, January 9, 2019

Brandon Mebane #92 of the Los Angeles Chargers is seen during their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 11, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Wednesday the Los Angeles Chargers announced the death of player Brandon Mebane’s infant daughter, Makenna.

Makenna passed away on Jan. 3 after being born with the genetic disorder, trisomy 18, the team announced .

Makenna was 7-weeks-old.

The team offered condolences to Mebane on Twitter saying:

“Words are hard to come by with the passing of Brandon Mebane’s infant daughter, Makenna.”

The team also asked for continued prayers for the Mebane and his family.