× L.A. Chargers Mourn Death of Player Brandon Mebane’s Infant Daughter Born With Genetic Disorder

On Wednesday the Los Angeles Chargers announced the death of player Brandon Mebane’s infant daughter, Makenna.

Makenna passed away on Jan. 3 after being born with the genetic disorder, trisomy 18, the team announced .

Makenna was 7-weeks-old.

The team offered condolences to Mebane on Twitter saying:

“Words are hard to come by with the passing of Brandon Mebane’s infant daughter, Makenna.”

The team also asked for continued prayers for the Mebane and his family.