LAUSD Teachers Union Postpones Start of Possible Strike Until Monday

Posted 11:46 AM, January 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:34PM, January 9, 2019
UTLA Vice President Cecily Myart-Cruz speaks about a possible teacher strike in front of LAUSD headquarters on Jan. 9, 2019. The sign behind her refers to the school district's superintendent. (Credit: KTLA)

The union representing teachers in Los Angeles has postponed the start of a possible strike until Monday because of uncertainty over whether a judge would order a delay.

United Teachers Los Angeles previously said its 35,000 members would walk off the job Thursday. But a judge is considering whether the union gave proper notice in announcing the possible strike, and could have ordered teachers to wait.

Negotiations continue Wednesday over issues such as higher pay and smaller class sizes in the nation’s second-largest school district.

UTLA says it believes it would have prevailed in court. The union decided to postpone the walkout to avoid confusion and allow teachers, parents and community members time to prepare. LAUSD didn’t immediately comment.

It would be the first strike in the district in three decades.

