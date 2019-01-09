Man Wanted in Christmas Eve Shooting That Killed Anaheim Resident Is Arrested After Pursuit Ends in San Diego

A man who was wanted in connection with Christmas Eve shooting that killed an Anaheim man was arrested Tuesday after a pursuit that ended in San Diego, police said.

The man, Miguel Reveles Villegas, 35, of Placentia, allegedly shot Fernando Guerrero Cevantes about 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

Cervantes, 45, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died on Monday, Anaheim police said in a news release.

Villegas was identified as a suspect in the shooting and was spotted driving in the area of Magnolia Street and Lincoln Avenue in Anaheim on Tuesday. Police attempted to stop the suspect, but he did not yield and a pursuit ensued.

About 8:45 a.m., Villegas stopped his vehicle along the southbound 5 Freeway near the Via de la Valle and ran from California Highway Patrol officers, but was eventually taken into custody, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of homicide and evading and is being held on $1 million bail.

Police did not release any additional information on the homicide investigation.