Middle School Teacher in Rialto Arrested on Suspicion of Continuous Sex Abuse Against 2 Girls

Authorities are seeking potential additional victims after a sixth grade teacher in Rialto was accused of sexually abusing two girls.

Frisbie Middle School teacher Jose Isabel Martinez was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a minor following a three-month investigation into the victims’ allegations, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The girls, ages 8 and 10, were acquainted with Martinez but are not his students, investigators said.

The 48-year-old Yucaipa resident is accused of sexually assaulting both of them numerous times over the course of “a few years,” according to the sheriff’s release.

Inmate records show he was taken into custody at a residence on the 34900 block of Avenue B in Yucaipa around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was being held at the West Valley Detention center on $700,000 bail, officials said.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17, according to jail records.

Because of his position as a teacher, detectives believe Martinez could have addition victims.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective J. Melrose 909-387-3615, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-782-7463.