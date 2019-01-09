Paragliding Crash Victim ID’d as San Bernardino Woman

Authorities on Wednesday identified a woman killed in a paragliding crash last week as 44-year-old Lua Pepper, of San Bernardino.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 4 regarding a paragliding accident below Crestline Hang Glider and Paraglider Launch, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A search and rescue team located the body at the rocky mountainside crash site around 8:55 p.m.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Twin Peaks Station is investigating the cause of the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to “raise the funds to cover all her funeral and memorial costs. All leftover funds will be given directly to her two children,” the page states.