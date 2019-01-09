Person of Interest Sought in Fatal Shooting Outside Palmdale Liquor Store

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest being sought in connection with a fatal shooting last year in Palmdale.

A man named Israel Castaneda was killed the night of March 31, 2018, outside Michael’s Liquor at 37935 47th St. E., Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

He had been shot once in his upper torso and died at the scene. A bicycle lying near his body indicated he had been riding it when he was struck.

No developments had been announced in the case until Wednesday, when authorities released an image of the person of interest.

The Sheriff’s Department did not provide information on the man’s connection to the crime or why they were looking to speak with him.

Previously, investigators had said a man was spotted running from the scene shortly after the shooting, but they were unsure whether he was involved.

Anyone with who recognizes the person of interest or knows of his whereabouts can contact detectives Teri Bernstein and Kasey Woodruff at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

*PHOTO* Person of Interest Sought in Shooting Death at Local Store in Palmdale, #LASD Homicide @PalmdaleSheriff https://t.co/BFcO6f4wwQ pic.twitter.com/VVHB34TmgQ — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) January 10, 2019