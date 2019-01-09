Six Types to Date Before You Get Married With Dating & Empowerment Coach Laurel House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dating and Empowerment Coach Laurel House joined us live with the 6 types of people you must date before you get married. Laurel’s theory is you don't want to spend the rest of your life wondering “what if..” or “did I pick the right type…?” By having different experiences with different types, you can have more clarity on what you need, want, and can’t stand, while satisfying all of your “what if’s”

For more info on Laurel House, you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram. Laurel also is the host of the podcast Man Whisperer. For more info you can click here.