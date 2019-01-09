Woman Pleads No Contest in Road Rage Attack That Severed Man’s Leg in Beverly Hills Parking Lot

A 24-year-old woman charged in connection to an attack that resulted in a man’s leg being severed in Beverly Hills, pleaded ‘no contest’ Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jamika Marie Abair pleaded no contest to one count of assault with a deadly weapon, a vehicle, and admitted causing great bodily injury to the victim, according to a DA’s office news release.

The defendant allegedly got into an altercation with the victim on May 12, 2017, in the 9400 block of Olympic Boulevard.

During the confrontation, one of the man’s legs was severed below the knee after Abair drove her vehicle toward him and pinned him against a railing in the supermarket parking lot, according to prosecutors.

One day after the the incident, Abair was arrested along with another woman, Sarah Gabriella Huerta, 21, who faced a felony count of accessory after the fact.

Abair has been sentenced to 2 years in prison, the news release said.

The case was investigated by the Beverly Hills Police Department.