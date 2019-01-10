× 3 Punched, 1 Stabbed During Robbery Inside Ventura Parking Structure: Police

Three people were punched and one person was stabbed during a robbery inside a Ventura parking structure early Thursday.

The incident was reported about 12:25 a.m. at a parking structure along the 500 block of East Santa Clara Street.

The victims told Ventura police officers that they were walking to their car when they were approached by another small group. The suspects allegedly asked the victims where they were from and eventually attacked them, police said.

One of the victims was stabbed in the torso during the altercation and his cellphone was stolen by one of the assailants.

The victims who were punched were treated at the scene by paramedics, while the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

No further details have been released, but anyone with information can call the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4488.