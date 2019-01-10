Casino Tour Bus Sought Following Deadly Hit-and-Run in University Park

A casino tour bus bus continued driving after fatally striking a man in the University Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, authorities said.

The collision took place about 5 p.m. at Flower Street and Adams Boulevard, Capt. Gary Walters of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division said.

Police initially described the victim as transient.

“A transient was in the roadway, just north of Adams (Boulevard), on Flower street, when a black, tour-style bus struck the transient and dragged the person for approximately 100 feet,” the captain said.

Police were looking for the involved bus, he added. It continued south on Flower Street before possibly getting on the southbound 110 Freeway.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.