CES 2019: Bread-Baking Robot

Posted 4:17 PM, January 10, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:51PM, January 10, 2019

From CES 2019: Rich gets to taste test a new bread-making robot! The machine was created by the Wilkinson Baking Company and has been in the works for over a decade.