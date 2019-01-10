Rich takes a look at the Ooma Smart Camera which has stranger recognition and simple wireless installation. The camera is also weather-resistant and offers features such as night vision and cloud storage.
CES 2019: Ooma Smart Security Camera
-
Facebook Wants to Put Its New Video-Chat Camera Into People’s Homes
-
Best Moments in Tech Smart 2018
-
Black Friday Shoppers May Want to Consider These 9 Tech Gifts
-
The ‘Naked Mirror’ That Reveals a Lot About Your Health
-
Automakers Experimenting With Having Cars, Traffic Lights Communicate to Ease Congestion
-
-
Simi Valley Home Burglary Caught on Camera
-
4 Suspects Sought in San Pedro Home-Invasion Robbery
-
Thieves Targeting Jukeboxes in Los Angeles Area
-
Brava Smart Oven Promises the Future of Cooking
-
Security Camera Catches Suspected Prowler Licking Doorbell Outside Salinas Home for 3 Hours
-
-
Camera Comparison: iPhone Xs vs Pixel 3
-
Man Accused of Attacking Deputy After Smashing Red Light Camera With Bat in Encinitas
-
NYPD Suspends Use of Nearly 3,000 Bodycams After 1 Explodes