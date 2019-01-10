Chick-fil-A Grand Opening, Free Food Giveaway Prompts Customers to Campout in Burbank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crowd gathered to camp outside a new Chick-fil-A in Burbank Wednesday night in hopes of getting what the company described as free food for a year.

The fast-food restaurant chain celebrated a grand opening Thursday and awarded 100 campers at the Alameda and West Olive Avenue location 52 free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich meals.

The 12-hour campout began at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Video showed dozens of campers lined up outside the business Wednesday night with tents and chairs.

“They made it really fun. They put on some events. We did some lip-sync battles and played some games … It wasn’t just all sitting around in a parking lot doing nothing,” one camper said.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant is located at the former site of El Torito.