Deadline to Obtain California REAL ID Extended

In the wake of setbacks and confusion, the deadline for California's Department of Motor Vehicles to comply with federal REAL ID mandates to April.

'The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed with the California Department of Motor Vehicles that it will grant an extension on REAL ID compliance to April 1, 2019," DMV officials said in a written statement.

"This extension allows all valid California driver licenses and identification cards to continue to be accepted for federal purposes, such as boarding commercial aircraft and entering federal facilities," according to the statement. "This extension, however, most likely will not be reflected on the DHS website until the partial federal furlough ends."

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Jan. 10, 2019.

