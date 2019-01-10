Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph: Loni Love

Comedian and Talk Show Host Loni Love opens up, like she never has before, about her love life, career and the importance of having a sister circle. Loni spills the tea on why she decided to choose life and be more mindful of her health. It’s an intimate conversation that you won’t want to miss.

