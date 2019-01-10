× Eureka Woman’s March Back on With New Organizer After Concerns It Was Too White

The Eureka women’s march is back on after concerns the event in the small rural town was “overwhelmingly white.”

Linda Atkins, a former Eureka city councilwoman, took it upon herself to organize a new march — planned again for Jan. 19 — because she felt it was important to gather on the same day as others across the country.

Local organizers canceled the event in late December because the planning committee was almost entirely white. Officials announced they would instead focus on increasing diversity for an event in March.

“Up to this point, the participants have been overwhelmingly white, lacking representation from several perspectives in our community,” the group said in its Dec. 28 announcement.

